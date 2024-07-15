There are 10 Big Hoot sculptures and 10 Little Hoot owls to find in Arundel, as well as 20 Big Hoot and 20 Little Hoot sculptures in Chichester, making it West Sussex’s first large-scale outdoor art trail.

Cathedral Owl by Sompting artist Patrick Tulloch sits outside Arundel Cathedral. The stunning design was inspired by the rose window and the architecture surrounding it, creating feather-like patterns on the owl.

David Cutts' Stained Glass Owl, located on the quayside, incorporates many of the wonderful things to do in the area. The design was inspired by the stained glass windows at Chichester and Arundel cathedrals.

David also created Gumball, in Tarrant Square, to create conversations of nostalgia and child-like awe. He was inspired by something that brought him great joy as a child, with each sweet representing a different facet of Chichester and Arundel.

Wonderful wildlife features heavily in the Arundel owls, including a stunning kingfisher on Fowler, created by Littlehampton mural artist Ben Cavanagh and located in the car park at Arundel Wetland Centre. Ben said he was inspired by the amazing wildlife found in Arundel and Chichester, and he included swans and frogs in his design.

Night Owl by Swanbourne Lake was created by wildlife artist Jina Gelder to celebrate nocturnal wildlife species, while Aurora, in the Town Square, was created by Lucy Loves Design and inspired by the natural world at twilight, when owls come out to play.

Hearts in bold colours cover Owl You Need is Love outside Arundel Museum. Emma Everitt said her playful design is about the importance of love and kindness.

Over the road, Midnight Owl by Marnie Maurri has a mass of flowers. Marnie said she was inspired by owls' nocturnal habits and their slightly magical nature.

At Mill Road Putting Green is Owl See You on the Golf Course! by fine artist Amy Bourbon, a golf-loving owl named Caddie dressed in tartan trousers.

Another fun design is The Owl and the Pussycat by Donna Newman at Arundel Library. Inspired by Edward Lear's poem, she transformed her own into a ginger cat with enormous green eyes, sitting on a fluffy ball of yarn.

The smaller owls, which can be found in shop windows, were created by the St Barnabas House Hospice art room and schools including Windlesham House, Garden Cottage Nursery in Washington, St Philip's Catholic Primary, Arundel CofE Primary, Lyminster Primary, Fairytale Forest Nursery in Bury and Pumpkin Patch Nursery in Worthing and Steyning.

1 . Arundel owls on The Big Hoot trail : Arundel owls on The Big Hoot trail Colourful owls have flown into Arundel as part of the Wild in Art event The Big Hoot trail, raising money for Chestnut Tree House. Photo: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World

2 . Arundel owls on The Big Hoot trail : Arundel owls on The Big Hoot trail Colourful owls have flown into Arundel as part of the Wild in Art event The Big Hoot trail, raising money for Chestnut Tree House. Photo: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World

3 . Arundel owls on The Big Hoot trail : Arundel owls on The Big Hoot trail Colourful owls have flown into Arundel as part of the Wild in Art event The Big Hoot trail, raising money for Chestnut Tree House. Photo: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World

4 . Arundel owls on The Big Hoot trail : Arundel owls on The Big Hoot trail Colourful owls have flown into Arundel as part of the Wild in Art event The Big Hoot trail, raising money for Chestnut Tree House. Photo: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World