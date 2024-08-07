Sussex artist brings her herd of horse paintings to the Oxmarket for the Equus Exhibition

From the thrill of the racetrack at Goodwood Festival, horses continue to be the theme for a new exhibition at the Oxmarket Contemporary Gallery in the heart of Chichester. Jane Johansson from Lewes joins both local and international equine artists to show work capturing a diverse representation of horses.

Equine artist Jane Johansson from Lewes, East Sussex has brought her unique collection of horse paintings to The Oxmarket Contemporary in Chichester this week joining a wealth of artists for a group show entitled "EQUUS" The exhibition kicked off last night with a well attended Private View.

"I'm thrilled to be participating in "Equus" alongside so many talented artists in such a beautiful gallery"

"I have a selection of paintings on display from large scale statement pieces to small framed pieces from my series "Postcards From The Horse and a range of Fine Art Prints."

Jane Johansson with local resident John Munroe at The Private View of Equus

Horses evoke powerful emotions in us—an intoxicating cocktail of excitement, passion, deep contentment, and joy. Jane's paintings explore the emotional anatomy and soul of the horse, capturing their sentient nature and empathetic ability to process and mirror our emotions.

"Horses act as vessels for our deepest feelings, amplifying our joy and absorbing our grief. They respond to our kindness, feel our sorrow, react to our fear, and offer us profound contentment. Through my art, I aim to convey this deep, emotional connection between horses and humans, highlighting their unique ability to reflect and transform our inner experiences."

"My paintings are full of energy, texture and colour Inspired by my adventures in the saddle and a lifelong passion for horses, I seek to express the energy of these incredible animals. I am interested in the visceral and emotional connection between horse and human, the marks they leave on our hearts and the space they inhabit in our soul."

After graduating with a BA (Hons) in Fashion Design from Central St. Martins, Jane worked as a fashion designer in Paris before returning to London to set up her own fashion label. She had a successful career designing costumes for Contemporary Dance and Modern Ballet and then set up a creative glass company with her husband - Float Glass Design based in West Sussex.

Artist Jane Johansson

"My previous experiences as a designer for contemporary dance, primarily focused on movement and colour, and as a creative glass designer, creating large-scale public artworks with intricate surface textures, now inform and enrich my paintings."

"I've been obsessed with horses for as long as I can remember and so they find their way into every single painting I make."

Her process begins with layering plaster on the wood panel, creating foundational texture through energetic mark-making. Loose, abstract play and free expression with thin colour washes then build up the intensity, creating the energy and mood. From this intuitive process, the horse starts to emerge, making its presence known on the canvas.

"Like some horses I have known, paintings have a strong mind of their own, determining the timeline and direction of travel!"

EQUUS Exhibition at Oxmarket Contemporary

People travel from all over the world to ride and enjoy horses in this area from Glorious Goodwood to riding the South Downs Way.

"As a horse rider myself I feel blessed to have such fantastic riding on my doorstep. I ride frequently on The South Downs with my horse Spirit, nothing beats the sense of freedom and relaxation I get from riding in this landscape, Its the best inspiration ! "

Admission to the exhibition is free and all works are for sale.

Equus will run from 6/8/24 to 18/8/24. Open from Tuesday to Saturday 10.00am - 4.30pm and Sunday 12.00 - 4.00pm.