Talk by art restorer Ying Yang at Goodwood House

Join us for a talk by conservator Ying Yang about restoring one of Goodwood House’s most significant portraits, with a Christmas Champagne and canapé reception in the State Apartments of Goodwood House on Tuesday 28 November at 6.30pm.

Louise de Keroualle

Ying made some exciting discoveries whilst working on Sir Godfrey Kneller’s painting of Louise de Keroualle (c.1680), mother of the 1st Duke of Richmond and mistress of King Charles II.

Ying realised the painting was not as it appeared at first glance, and employing ultraviolet photography, decades of expertise and historical detection, unearthed finds that are changing the way the artwork is understood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The evening is an opportunity to hear first-hand about Ying’s discoveries, and enjoy some festive cheer in the splendour of the State Apartments!