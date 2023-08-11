BREAKING
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show

The Best of Newhaven 2023: Photographic competition

The competition for amateur photographers is now open for entries!
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 11th Aug 2023, 15:32 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 16:28 BST

The winners photograph will be displayed on a banner at West Quay, Newhaven.

There are cash prizes for the winner and runner up in each category, and top photos in each category will be printed on a banner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year’s categories are: Any local subject for child photographers aged under 12 years, any local subject under 18 years, furry friends, wildlife, architecture, food, night sky, public service, insects, tools.

The Best of Newhaven 2023: Photographic competition. Photo: Newhaven Town CouncilThe Best of Newhaven 2023: Photographic competition. Photo: Newhaven Town Council
The Best of Newhaven 2023: Photographic competition. Photo: Newhaven Town Council

More than one category may be entered, but only one photo can be submitted per category. Photos must be high resolution and in landscape format.

Deadline for entries is Sunday 3rd September 2023.

Please email your entry to [email protected] together with your name, address, phone number, age (if under 12) and the category you are entering.

Only amateur photographers are permitted in the competition, and entries from previous years competitions must not be re-submitted.

Related topics:Newhaven