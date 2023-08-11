The competition for amateur photographers is now open for entries!

The winners photograph will be displayed on a banner at West Quay, Newhaven.

There are cash prizes for the winner and runner up in each category, and top photos in each category will be printed on a banner.

This year’s categories are: Any local subject for child photographers aged under 12 years, any local subject under 18 years, furry friends, wildlife, architecture, food, night sky, public service, insects, tools.

The Best of Newhaven 2023: Photographic competition. Photo: Newhaven Town Council

More than one category may be entered, but only one photo can be submitted per category. Photos must be high resolution and in landscape format.

Deadline for entries is Sunday 3rd September 2023.

Please email your entry to [email protected] together with your name, address, phone number, age (if under 12) and the category you are entering.