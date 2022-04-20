The Emsworth Arts Trail is back for 2022

Trail chairman Carol Price

Trail chairman Carol Price said: “With 85 artists taking part in venues across the town, it promises to be a real celebration of Emsworth’s vibrant and diverse art scene.

“The trail began in 2001, with just ten artists exhibiting in their home studios. Since then it has grown to include an exciting range of local artists, drawing art-loving visitors from far and wide. Last year saw 60,000 visits recorded to venues over the two weekends.

“Some artists open their homes and studios to provide a unique insight into the way they work and a relaxed atmosphere in which to chat and view their art. Others group together to exhibit in community spaces, pop-up galleries and local businesses, offering visitors the opportunity to view several artists in one venue. The result is a creative and colourful journey around Emsworth; a vibrant, community-wide event!

“The Emsworth Arts Trail has become a key event in our town’s calendar. We really are a strong community of artists, with new exhibitors always welcome. There are ten new artists joining us this year. There is always something to excite and delight; the Emsworth Arts Trail has certainly put the town on the map as a destination for art.

“With the majority of venues located within a mile of the town centre, visitors often make a family day out of it by walking, cycling or scooting along the trail. Some brave souls even undertake the challenge of visiting all the artists on the trail! As well as the art venues, visitors can explore the picturesque harbour, the shops and of course enjoy refreshments in one of Emsworth’s many coffee shops, pubs and restaurants.

“The printed trail guide is available in shops around Emsworth now and includes a map so you can plan your visit. There is a wide variety of work on show – painting, printmaking, photography, textile art, wood, ceramics, jewellery, glasswork and sculpture! There is something to interest everyone.”

The Emsworth Arts Trail is taking place on April 23-24 and April 30, May 1 and May 2.

Full details on emsworthartstrail.org.uk

