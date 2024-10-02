The Stables Theatre Art Gallery - Exhibition Event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meet the Artist, Adam Frost at his debut solo exhibition ‘Diamond in the Rough’

MEET THE ARTIST SATURDAY OCTOBER 5, 11AM TO 2PM

MUSIC • VIDEO • ARTIST SIGNINGS • REFRESHMENTS • BAR • FREE PARKING

A fabulous opportunity to meet artist, musician and fashion designer, Hastings' own ADAM FROST. See Adam's debut solo art show and the visual inspiration behind his self-made electronics EP (on now until the end of November).

The Bourne, Hastings TN34 3BD • Tel 01424 423221 • www.stablestheatre.co.uk

Open Monday to Saturday 10.30am to 1pm and prior to performances.