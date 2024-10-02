The Stables Theatre Art Gallery - Exhibition Event
Meet the Artist, Adam Frost at his debut solo exhibition ‘Diamond in the Rough’
MEET THE ARTIST SATURDAY OCTOBER 5, 11AM TO 2PM
MUSIC • VIDEO • ARTIST SIGNINGS • REFRESHMENTS • BAR • FREE PARKING
A fabulous opportunity to meet artist, musician and fashion designer, Hastings' own ADAM FROST. See Adam's debut solo art show and the visual inspiration behind his self-made electronics EP (on now until the end of November).
The Bourne, Hastings TN34 3BD • Tel 01424 423221 • www.stablestheatre.co.uk
Open Monday to Saturday 10.30am to 1pm and prior to performances.
