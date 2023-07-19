The Treve Art Show returns for 28th year

Started in 1995 by the author and artist Bronnie Cunningham with her son Euan Cunningham and daughter-in-law Sally Cutler, the show has since expanded to include more than 20 artists with demonstrations and workshops available. Sally and Euan are both award-winning artists with working studios based at the event. Sally is a printmaker whose work has just been selected for the international printmaking show in Cadaques Spain, and Euan is a furniture designer and painter whose designs have been commissioned for Tate Gallery, Southwark Cathedral and The National Theatre. Sally will be showing printmaking demonstrations from her studio.

Euan is delighted also to welcome Hilary Charlesworth: “Hilary is a new artist to the show, based in Stedham. She is a weaver of rugs and wall hangings and will be running a felt-making workshop during the show. She is a member of The British Tapestry Group and author of Painting with Yarns. Isaac Farley, another new artist this year, is the son of established Tillington potter Wendy Farley (also exhibiting). He graduated with a distinction from UCL's documentary film making MA and will be showing his short documentary film on local West Sussex farmer Charles in our micro cinema. Karen Grimstead, based in Tillington, has returned from Australia to show her colourful glass vessels and abstract oil paintings. Kate Wilkinson, from Buckinghamshire, will show her exquisite jewellery. Tony Nicholls, from Wisborough Green (a former teacher of Euan's), will show his humorous metal garden sculptures. Emsworth willow weaver Linda Mills will be demonstrating willow basket making and showing her baskets and outdoor garden sculptures. And Upperton's Liz Spiro will be offering a workshop in kitchen lithography – great fun and an unexpected use of coca-cola! Her etchings will be on show too. Mike Topham will show his comical wire sculptures and a new series of paper collages, and Tillington's Wendy Farley will have some of her fabulous Cornish-inspired pots on sale alongside her semi-abstracted prints and paintings. Rosamund Fowler, another artist and neighbour on River Common, is also a printmaker using wood engraving. Her highly detailed nature woodcuts are beautiful.