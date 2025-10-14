Theme of next year-long exhibition at Worthing Seafront Gallery revealed

Artists inspired by the sea are invited to submit works responding to the loose theme of Influence for a year-long exhibition on Worthing seafront.

Colonnade House Gallery & Studios, which manages the Seafront Gallery exhibition space on the beach, has put out an open call.

The 2025/2026 Seafront Gallery exhibition, in partnership with Sussex Bay, will see artists responding to the loose theme of Influence, 'influenced by our shared coastline, the sea and the back and forth relationship that shapes the communities who inhabit this particular 100 miles of coastline'.

The exhibition is the next part in the ongoing partnership. It is open to Sussex-based artists working in any medium. The artwork must be photographed well and be able to scale to 90cm x 90cm.

The Seafront Gallery, just west of Worthing Lido

Send submissions to [email protected] by the deadline of October 31.

The Seafront Gallery, just west of Worthing Lido, is run with support from both Adur and Worthing Trust and Worthing Borough Council.

The 2024/2025 exhibition (RETURN) TO THE SEA showcased the wonder of the waves, with more than 300 images by photographers from around the world.

This 'ode to the ocean' attracted attention in the UK and abroad, having been launched on the French coast in 2023 to celebrate all different visions of the sea.