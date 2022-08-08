Top names at Small Wonder festival at Charleston

Small Wonder Festival

Also among the festival highlights are Natasha Brown, the award-winning author of 100-page-long debut novel Assembly, and writer, journalist and TV personality Will Self.

Melissa Perkins, head of programme and events at Charleston, said: “Small Wonder returns this autumn, October 13-16, with 20 live events and workshops across four days inside the Hay Barn at Charleston. Bringing together leading and emerging voices at the cutting edge of art and literature, Small Wonder is the UK’s only festival dedicated to short-form writing. From short stories and essays to poetry and lyrics, the shortest forms of literature are some of the most immediate, powerful and impactful. Celebrate the short form with a long weekend of thought-provoking performances, timely discussions and workshops.

“Join musician and feminist performance artist Peaches in conversation as she discusses the creative process behind her songwriting and the importance of her boundary-pushing lyrics. Across five critically acclaimed studio albums, Peaches’ bold and sexually progressive lyrics have tackled gender politics, profanity and sexual identity. Throughout history, food has proven to be a delicious tool for understanding different cultures and bringing people together. Claudia Roden, legendary food writer and author of many beloved Middle Eastern cookbooks, delves into the storytelling power of recipes, a form of writing which brings to life tales of migration, community and belonging.

“Walking and writing have always gone together, from the poets walking out a rhythm to the novelists who put their characters on a path. Among those reflecting on the relationship between walking and writing is one of the most unusual and distinctive writers, acclaimed novelist and journalist Will Self, who has recently contributed to a new collection of essays Where My Feet Fall.

“Natasha Brown, one of British literature’s most exciting new voices discusses the line between fiction and lived experience and her game-changing, award-winning debut novel, Assembly. Praised for its daring urgency and unique voice, in just 100 pages Assembly explores themes of race, class, sexism and capitalism. Although he is best known as Vic Reeves, his comedy alter ego, Jim Moir originally set out to be an artist. Art remains his first love. In an animated discussion, Moir reflects on his latest publication Birds: Paintings of 100 British Birds, which showcases the simplicity and sincerity of his artwork as well as his famous sense of humour.”

Melissa added: “Small Wonder is a showcase for the best and most innovative short fiction, poetry, letters, song, essays and more from the top practitioners in the field. Featuring a mix of UK and international artists and writers, Small Wonder cuts through the cacophony of modern life and shows the beauty and power of concision.”

Nathaniel Hepburn, director/CEO at Charleston, said: “Small Wonder returns refreshed and revived this year as a space for interdisciplinary conversations across different art forms and different subjects all celebrating concision, brevity and distillation of words and ideas. The short form is revealed in this programme as one of the most vibrant and energising forms of literary and artistic expression.”