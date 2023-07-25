"Tribe" of South Downs artists converge at Oxmarket, Chichester

What Lies Beneath is the exhibition from Artel who describe themselves as a “tribe” of artists from the South Downs area, centred in Chichester. It runs from July 25-August 6 at Chichester’s Oxmarket Centre.

ARTEL members are exhibiting in Chichester (contributed pic)

Taking part will be Sue England, Lorraine Molins, Liz Hanan, Maureen Brigden, Linda Nevill, Polly Dutton, Bridget Woods, Martin Smith, Deborah Richards, Sandra Izard, Deborah Mitchelson, Carol Naylor, Colin Eveleigh, Isabel Dodson, Sehila Craft, Sylvia Kopecek, Helen Solly, Catharine Somerville-Wilson and Jackie Knee.

Spokeswoman Linda Nevill said: “Dandelion roots, fragrances, grandma’s sewing box, a sprouting mycelium – just a few of the unusual media used by the artists of Artel in their new summer show at Oxmarket Contemporary. This is a reflection of the variety of intriguing responses to the title What Lies Beneath on display. Each of the 19 artists has forensically examined this subject from their own point of view. The wide-ranging aspects that have come under the artists’ scrutiny include ideas of identity, ancestry, memory, roots and the substrata of the landscape. The group invites viewers to consider what is hidden. All may not be as it seems. Beneath the earth, behind the mask, within our thoughts and memories, in the mists of time, or in an art work. Visitors will be surprised and entertained by this stimulating show and will find paintings, sculpture, ceramics, collages, textiles, drawings, prints, casts, installations and assemblages that have been inspired by What Lies Beneath.”

Linda added: “Being an artist can be a solitary existence, so 20 years ago, drawn together by commitment and enthusiasm, Artel was formed by a number of local artists for encouragement, focus and enjoyment. Today the group continues to thrive and is lively, proactive and forward-looking. Every winter, thought is given to possible titles for the summer show and one is democratically selected that is felt will sustain the artists’ interest and that of the viewer. This gives rise to a cohesive body of work that allows a greater in-depth focus for an audience, and What Lies Beneath will be no exception.”

Also coming up, Arundel’s Zimmer Stewart Gallery marks its 20th anniversary year with a new exhibition from Nick Bodimeade. It will be at The Mill Studio, New House Farm Barns, Ford Lane, Arundel, BN18 0EF from July 15 to August 5.

Zimmer Stewart was founded in May 2003 and first showed Nick Bodimeade’s paintings in 2004.

James Stewart, Zimmer Stewart founder, said: “Herd by Nick Bodimeade is an exhibition of South Downs and New Zealand landscape paintings featuring cows. These works continue the artist’s ongoing exploration of herd mentality: people acting together; forming small groups; creating personal space within the formation. This has mainly, but not exclusively, been in relation to people on a beach and specifically their way they spread themselves on the often limited space available.

