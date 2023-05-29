University of Chichester fine art students prepare for their degree show

Senior lecturer Tim Sandys-Renton said: “These fine art students have spent three years developing their very personal visions and styles, and you’ll witness this in an exhibition that’s full of colours, textures, forms, in part challenging, but always interesting and exciting. They’ve supported this development through the development of practical skills in textiles, printmaking, painting and sculpture and honed this all further by the study and application of theory.”

For Lauryn Lockyear, it’s all been an unexpected opportunity: “I was born and raised in Chichester and I didn't know art existed in Chichester. It's just not very well advertised. I don't think Chichester culture is very young and diverse. It's actually very particular. I thought I would have to go to Brighton but a friend from Brighton came to Chichester to do fine art and I realised it was just around the corner and so I started. Currently I'm working on a lot of textile-based art but my background is in graphic illustration and photography. That's where I started and when I decided to go back into study I was quite gung-ho. But I fell in love with the loom. I love the texture of wool. I love painting but I can make more of a mess without getting dirty with this. It's just so soft to touch and I can hug my work. A lot of my work is very introspective.”

Fellow student Chris Burgess came to the course as a mature student, having studied at Bishop Otter in 1970 on the teacher training course. But art was something she always wanted to do: “And so I applied for this at the grand old age of 70. Before that I was working and bringing up a family and I cared for my mum for a while and now was just the first time that I was able to do this.

Lauryn Lockyear

"And it has been fantastic. It's been really good. It's a really inclusive course and I've never felt like the oldest girl on the block.

“My speciality is sculpture and the course has fulfilled all my dreams. For this final exhibition I have tried very hard to plan so that everything is ready. I make ceramic heads. I just love clay. I tried to build some very big heads but I couldn't get access to the kiln for a long time so I made a mould so that I was ready when the kilns were available. It's just something that's very innate. I couldn't tell you why I do it but I love doing it. I just wake up thinking what am I going to do. (As for life after the degree) I'm talking to a garden designer. She is looking for pieces to put in planting schemes. I'm looking to work in garden design because my work is stoneware and can be used outside.” As for Lauryn, she admits she's a little bit nervous about the degree show but more nervous about what happens when it all finishes: “I'm actually up to date with the work which is good but I am nervous when something finishes and you have the freedom to take the next step but you're not sure what the next step will be. I'd like to start combining my love of illustration with fabrics.” Location: [email protected] St Michaels, University of Chichester, Bognor Regis Campus, Upper Bognor Road, Bognor.

