Brighton Dome has confirmed the opening event for its refurbished Grade I and II listed Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre will be the ground-breaking immersive experience Van Gogh Alive, taking place from May 12 to August 6 2023.

Van Gogh Alive - Credit Roger Moody

Van Gogh Alive will be the first event to welcome back audiences to the fully restored venues ahead of a packed schedule of live performances returning from autumn 2023.

This unique multi-sensory experience explores the life and work of the seminal Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh. More than 3,000 images will be spectacularly presented in detail, including iconic works such as Sunflowers and lesser-known paintings.

Having welcomed over 8.5 million visitors in 80 cities around the world including sell-out runs in Edinburgh, Manchester and London, Van Gogh Alive, created by Grande Experiences, promises to be one of the highlights of the spring and summer events calendar on the south coast.

Van Gogh Alive has been described by The Sunday Times as ‘glorious, stunning…(and) very moving’ and will give Brighton visitors first access to a brand new Starry Night installation.

A spokesman said: “There will also be a dedicated artist studio that invites people to replicate Van Gogh’s artistic style. Audiences will be able to create their own souvenirs within a life-sized walk-in representation of Van Gogh’s Bedroom in Arles painting, and the iconic Sunflower selfie room – a 360° mirrored space complete with hundreds of sunflowers – that has delighted Instagram feeds across the world.

“State-of-the-art SENSORY4™ immersive gallery technology will display Van Gogh’s work in a kaleidoscope of colour. Set to an evocative classical score, delivered via a high-fidelity 3D sound system, this combination of sound, visuals and even aromas of Provence will give visitors the sensation of the artist’s paintings as if they are living and breathing.

“This inaugural event will mark the completion of a major project to restore and protect Brighton Dome’s Grade I and II listed Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre. Audiences will be able to explore the spaces prior to the full performance programme launching in autumn 2023. Anita’s Room, the newly constructed creative space for artists and communities supported by The Roddick Foundation, will also be available from the spring.

“The restoration of these historic buildings is the result of a long-term vision between Brighton & Hove City Council, Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival and Brighton & Hove Museums (formerly the Royal Pavilion & Museums Trust) to reunite the historic Royal Pavilion estate as a major UK cultural destination.