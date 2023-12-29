WATCH: Meet Chichester's 'only' Plein Air Painter, find out why he loves the city
Having spent the last 30 years working for the NHS as a social worker, Darren Patrick O’Mally decided to follow a life-long passion that his grandfather encouraged him to pursue from an early age. Over the years, he’s created many bespoke art works for private commissions and has also held a few exhibitions.
He said: “I packed in the nine to five two years ago I was working in a variety of different departments in the NHS, but often as a social worker. I'm of an age now where I’ve got high blood pressure smoking, probably drinking too much. I just thought I'd do something I want to do at this point.”
“I'd already been doing restaurant murals like Muchos Nachos in Chichester, I did some of the artwork in there and place down in Bognor called Three Five Nine. I thought it's time to take a leap of faith and become a full time artist.
When quizzed about why he likes painting the streets and buildings of Chichester, he said: “The architecture is incredible and it’s got a nice charm to it. It’s also got sizeable streets and decently sized pavements. Ultimately, I’m painting and working on a walkway and I don't want to get too many people's way. I love it round here and I’m very lucky that I jump on the bus to Midhurst just up the road too.”