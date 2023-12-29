WATCH: Meet Chichester's 'only' Plein Air Painter, find out why he loves the city

Darren Patrick O’Mally told us about how he got into painting and why he loves to capture the streets and buildings of Chichester. He paints full time, but is most known for his plein air painting.

Having spent the last 30 years working for the NHS as a social worker, Darren Patrick O’Mally decided to follow a life-long passion that his grandfather encouraged him to pursue from an early age. Over the years, he’s created many bespoke art works for private commissions and has also held a few exhibitions.

He said: “I packed in the nine to five two years ago I was working in a variety of different departments in the NHS, but often as a social worker. I'm of an age now where I’ve got high blood pressure smoking, probably drinking too much. I just thought I'd do something I want to do at this point.”

“I'd already been doing restaurant murals like Muchos Nachos in Chichester, I did some of the artwork in there and place down in Bognor called Three Five Nine. I thought it's time to take a leap of faith and become a full time artist.

One of his many paintings.