Watch morris dancers perform The Legend of Herne the Hunter to launch Dark Fest in Worthing

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 27th Oct 2025, 09:50 GMT
Mythago morris dancers performed The Legend of Herne the Hunter at the launch of Dark Fest in Worthing.

The annual celebration of the dark and surreal incorporates music, live performances, film, film making, art, craft, workshops, competition, poetry and spoken word.

The launch party was held at The Toad in the Hole, in Newland Road, on Thursday, October 23, with dancing by Mythago and the opening of the pub's Dark Fest art gallery.

Find Dark Fest Worthing on Facebook for more information about events. Many elements are suitable for under-18s. A few will be labelled as suitable for children and families.

Dark Fest launch

Mythago morris dancers performed The Legend of Herne the Hunter at the launch of Dark Fest in Worthing Photo: Elaine Hammond

Dark Fest launch

Mythago morris dancers performed The Legend of Herne the Hunter at the launch of Dark Fest in Worthing Photo: Elaine Hammond

Dark Fest launch

Mythago morris dancers performed The Legend of Herne the Hunter at the launch of Dark Fest in Worthing Photo: Elaine Hammond

Dark Fest launch

Mythago morris dancers performed The Legend of Herne the Hunter at the launch of Dark Fest in Worthing Photo: Elaine Hammond

