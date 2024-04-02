West Sussex Art Society 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Some 95 years ago a group of artists founded the Worthing and District Sketch Club, which over the years has evolved into the West Sussex Art Society, drawing members from across the County.

This community of Sussex artists continues to grow, meeting once a month for talks, workshops and demonstrations by visiting artists, scholars and authors. The meetings are always a great opportunity to learn, meet new creative friends, discuss work and talk all things art!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The membership is made up of a wide cross section of artists, including professional, semi-professional and accomplished part time artists.

West Sussex Art Society annual show.

Members work in an array of mediums, both 2D and 3D, with equally varied subject matter. Each year the Annual Show includes approximately 100 pieces of art by WSAS Members, filling both Colonnade Galleries with the variety and quality of original artwork visitors have come to expect.

On Saturday, May 25 from 2-4pm, there is a meet the artists event, during which the invited guest judge will present the Juliet Pannett Rose Bowl to their choice of Best in Show and Highly Commended artworks.

Exhibiting Art Society members will steward the show and look forward to meeting visitors.