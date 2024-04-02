West Sussex Art Society 2024

West Sussex Art Society annual show is back at Colonnade House, offering visitors the chance to see artwork produced by society members, plus the opportunity to buy original pieces and to find out more about WSAS.
By Paula TollettContributor
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 11:30 BST
Some 95 years ago a group of artists founded the Worthing and District Sketch Club, which over the years has evolved into the West Sussex Art Society, drawing members from across the County.

This community of Sussex artists continues to grow, meeting once a month for talks, workshops and demonstrations by visiting artists, scholars and authors. The meetings are always a great opportunity to learn, meet new creative friends, discuss work and talk all things art!

The membership is made up of a wide cross section of artists, including professional, semi-professional and accomplished part time artists.

West Sussex Art Society annual show.West Sussex Art Society annual show.
Members work in an array of mediums, both 2D and 3D, with equally varied subject matter. Each year the Annual Show includes approximately 100 pieces of art by WSAS Members, filling both Colonnade Galleries with the variety and quality of original artwork visitors have come to expect.

On Saturday, May 25 from 2-4pm, there is a meet the artists event, during which the invited guest judge will present the Juliet Pannett Rose Bowl to their choice of Best in Show and Highly Commended artworks.

Exhibiting Art Society members will steward the show and look forward to meeting visitors.

Keep an eye on WSAS social media for more updates.

Instagram: @westsussexartsociety

Facebook: West Sussex Art Society

