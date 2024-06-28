What's on this July at Worthing's Colonnade House?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This month, we’re excited to be celebrating Worthing Pride with our Queer Creatives Art Market and Exhibition, highlighting some of the wonderful queer creatives in our community. With another jam-packed month on its way, we hope you enjoy everything that Colonnade House has to offer this July.

As we celebrate local LGBTQ+ artists and makers in our week-long exhibition, we’re also looking forward to hosting a whole range of free events and creative workshops celebrating all things queer. With support from the Rainbow Fund, Adur & Worthing Trust and the Peoples Proud Picnic, it’s a week you won’t want to miss. To find out more about what events are taking place, you can head to our website and book your free place here.

Michele Morrod: Shoreline

Durrington High School returns to the gallery for another year to share the work of their talented students. Bringing an eclectic mix of paintings, collage, sculpture and photography to fill the gallery walls, it’s time to celebrate all of their hard work over the last year.

With the blue, green and earthy tones of Michele’s work, you’re given a glimpse into a life of living by the sea. Through the seascapes of Worthing, Brighton and Hastings, you can explore Michele’s work that is inspired by her fascination with forms and patterns in nature.

Known for his humorous and iconic pet portraits, Hercule is embarking on his latest fundraising challenge to draw for 24 hours to raise money for Turning Tides and Street Vet. Over the weekend, you can find Hercule drawing away in the gallery and watch the exhibition evolve.

Connected by a common thread of using the materiality of paint as a form of storytelling, artists Ben Westley Clarke, Leigh Curtis and Benjamin Prosser bring together their eerie and other worldly collection of paintings based on the real and imaginary to the gallery this July.

Local artist Nora Young has been exploring mark making as an essential form of making within her practice. Noticing marks that are both natural and human made, you can find out what Nora has been up to through the results of her new and adventurous collection of work.

Looking at the world around us, and noticing the details in the beauty of the natural world, photographer Steve Gallagher is inviting viewers to take a moment to pause, look closer and reflect on the beauty around us in his latest collection of work, ‘Looking Closer’.