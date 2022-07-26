Where to see Andrew Whittuck's Lewes exbition

“I live and work now in Seaford, photographing landscapes which was the subject of my last year exhibition at the Star Brewery Gallery. This exhibition includes the people, photo stories i have covered over my life in photography including The Pink Floyd, Aberfan Mining Disaster, Maharishi and The Beatles, Christy Brown, Irish writer of My Left Foot, Helen Mirren in her first film, Alan Sillitoe’s Nottingham, artist Bobby Baker, undergraduate strain at Cambridge, Melvyn Bragg and the many writers and artist I have met and photographed. I trained in photography at the London College of Printing in London and started my career doing freelance photo stories and photographing authors for publishers. I opened my own studio and covered a wide range of subjects for advertising and developed studio food photography for woman’s magazines and many cookery books including Keith Floyd and Antonio Carluccio and photographing artists work for many galleries, including Lisson Grove and White Cube. I received a gold award for my still life work from The Association of Photographers.”