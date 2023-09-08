​Work of the late Sian Appleyard celebrated in Chichester exhibition

The work of Sian Appleyard, who died earlier this year at the age of 60, goes on show at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary from September 12-24.

The work of the late Sian Appleyard will be featured in Chichester (contributed pic)

Sian, who lived in The New Forest, exhibited previously at the Oxmarket in September 2021 when she said of her work: “My images are inspired by the ever-changing landscape: a distinctive shape, the interesting placement of man-made forms or the way in which the passage of time has altered surfaces to produce beautiful colours, patterns and textures.

“Inspiration comes from exploring coastal areas and inland, observing and capturing in print features which catch my eye. From my base in the New Forest to further afield, my prints often start with sketches drawn on location and I enjoy playing with both figurative elements and abstract to convey my ideas.

“My prints were initially made from more simple lino and card cuts although I soon extended this to focus on using the collagraph process with its potential for such varied mark making. Working in both relief and intaglio, often both on the same plate, I can overprint multiple plates to produce the final image. Preferring to print in small, limited editions I am particularly drawn to the idea that due to the inking and wiping process I create prints which, although similar across a print run, are each unique in various ways.”

Her husband Phil worked in the oil and gas sector and from 1990 they lived in France and Belgium as well as the UK and at this time she focused mainly on her photography. From 2000-2013, accompanied by sons, Tom and George, they relocated to Singapore.

“Sian delighted in the vibrant colours of Asia and took a profound interest in the culture and history of South-East Asia and the Indian sub-continent particularly, training as a docent guide at the Asian Civilisations Museum and by 2010 was developing and managing all the training for the major museums in Singapore: ACM, Singapore History and the Peranakan Museum.

“In 2012 Sian decided to devote more time to her art and joined a group called the Singapore Urban Sketchers whose aim was to capture the every-day life of the Garden City. Her fabulous sketches and pen and ink drawings of the local hawker stalls and shops in the heartlands were quickly recognised by a number of publications and she often had examples of her work displayed in the official Friends of the Museum and the Singapore Expats magazine The Passage.

“In 2013 the family returned to the UK and Sian started a print making course run by Katherine and Sarah at Red Hot Press in Southampton. Her workshop was set up in the dining room and later in her dad’s old studio. She quickly developed into a talented printmaker creating beautiful hand inked images in limited editions. Inspired by the changing patterns in the landscape and coasts of the New Forest she had her work exhibited in St Barbes and Chalk’s Gallery in Lymington as well as the Chichester Oxmarket and Hilliers in Romsey.

“In September 2022 she was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma which proved aggressive and ultimately resistant to chemotherapy. Alongside her skill at capturing the colour and composition of her beloved New Forest land and seascapes, we also remember her generosity and kindness in her words of advice and support to her fellow printmakers. She will be missed as a treasured friend and as a much loved wife and mother. Her life was cut short too soon on March 27 2023.