Worthing Artists Open Houses returns in new slot

After a brief hiatus, Worthing Artists Open Houses are back in town. Over two weekends in the run-up to Christmas, artists across the town will be opening their doors to art lovers showing their craft, painting, sculpture, ceramics and more.

Work by Frankie Cluney features

Spokesman Joe Cox said: “Since 2016, Colonnade House has supported Worthing Artists Open Houses as a community partner and participated as a venue. This year, Colonnade House has exciting and diverse exhibitions running across both weekends. Make sure you visit Venue 10, pick up a map, and choose your route. You can see the full list of what’s on at Colonnade House at colonnadehouse.co.uk.”

Brian Tew and Deborah Mitchelson: Capturing Nature in Surface and Form runs from November 22-December 4.

“Across both weekends, start your trail at Venue 10 and weave your way through the streets of Worthing. Beginning with ceramicists, painters and friends, Brian Tew and Deborah Mitchelson, who are joining forces to explore nature in all its glory. Brian is a retired architect who now creates artwork ranging from ceramics to digital manipulation. After recently exhibiting in Chichester, Deborah is bringing her expressive paintings inspired by a recent trip to the Arctic Circle. Meet the artists and leave inspired to create.”

Elizabeth Mienert: Musing and Meandering, November 29-December 4.

“Elizabeth meanders on her foreign travels with her watercolour sketchbook by her side. Experience her travels in vivid colour as Gallery 2 is transformed into life-size pages and you’re whisked away to Elizabeth’s watercolour world. With flamboyant Flamenco dancers in Spain and epic vistas in Norway, allow yourself to take a step back and take in the beauty and playfulness through Elizabeth Mienert’s paintings. Join Elizabeth’s late night opening on Saturday, December 3, 6-8pm.”

Joe added: “You can see the full list of venues on the Worthing Artists Open Houses website.

“Colonnade House is the home of local art in Worthing, showcasing work by painters, printmakers, sculptors and photographers.

"On the ground floor there are two gallery spaces, and on the upper three floors are ten studios available to rent to people working in the creative industries. Find out more about what we do at colonnadehouse.co.uk/about.”

Colonnade House, 47 Warwick Street, Worthing, BN11 3DH.”

