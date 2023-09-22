Worthing celebration of Ukrainian art, craft and history

Yaroslava Matvieienko, one of the exhibition organisers, said: “We are so lucky to have this opportunity for four months, a great period of time. I do think someone up there has really blessed us that we can do this. I think the exhibition is important to us for several reasons. First of all first of all we are very lucky to have a chance to represent our art and our culture and to show the world what we can do. And it's wonderful to be able to do this at a city level, to be able to do this in the town museum. It is not just a small gathering in the community. But I think it's also really important to show that the refugees do also benefit the community. It is not just being on benefits and taking the taxes. This is a way of giving back to the community. This exhibition is a great addition to the positive image of refugees. We understand that many people are tired of war and don't understand why they have to take care of someone else, but this is us giving back. It's a way of saying thank you to Great Britain and to Sussex and to West Sussex and to Worthing. But for the artists it is also important that they have their works appreciated and seen and that people can react emotionally to what they have created. If you're an artist it is not about just making your work and having it alone at home with you. It's important to create something that you can then actually show people. And it also reminds people that we are still here. It is a reminder to people that we didn't make this choice to be here. It was not our choice to leave our homes and go somewhere else and then trouble everyone else with our problems. It really was about our safety.”