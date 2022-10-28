Work by Elizabeth Mienert

Spokeswoman Paula Tollett said: “This month at Colonnade House, you will find lots of autumnal inspiration filling the gallery walls. Transport yourself into the world of chinoiserie with Liz English’s joyful patterned vases. Exhibiting together are mother and son duo, Adrienne and Dylan Shields bringing sculpture and ceramics to the gallery. The much-anticipated Ruth Mulvie and Claire Knill bring together their sharing of colour and light through interactive mobiles and paintings.

“We kick off Worthing Artists Open Houses weekends with Frankie Cluney and Amanda Beck who are collaborating together with their show taking inspiration from the starlings’ murmurations. Up next is multimedia artist Brian Tew and ceramicist Deborah Michelson with their joint exhibition Capturing Nature in Surface and Form. Bringing the month to an end is Elizabeth Mienert and her travel sketchbooks where you can be transported into the diverse landscapes of Europe and America this autumn.”

Dylan & Adrienne Shields: Shaped, November 1-5. “Exhibiting together, Adrienne and Dylan Shields are mother and son. Dylan Shields’ new work focuses on sculpture, investigating the relationship between traditional narrative painting and contemporary materials. Adrienne Shields’ new work focuses on ceramics and painting.”

Liz English: Chinoiserie Chaos, November 1-5. “Liz English is exhibiting her collection of work Chinoiserie Chaos. Never intended as minimal, this collection is bursting with life. Expect willow pattern vases overflowing with flowers and painted in acrylic, embellished with collage and embroidery.”

Ruth Mulvie & Claire Knill, November 8-20. “This exhibition brings together the work of two female British artists, Ruth Mulvie and Claire Knill. Both Ruth and Claire share a preoccupation with colour and light.”

Murmurations/Conversations, November 22-27. “Frankie Cluney and Amanda Beck come together as old friends from their Drawing Circus days to celebrate creativity through collaboration and conversation.”

Brian Tew & Deborah Michelson: Capturing Nature in Surface and Form, November 22-December 4. “Brian Tew and Deborah Michelson’s joint exhibition is a natural progression of the shared creative space they have used for the last ten years. Their work complements and contrasts one another.”

