Artisan spring fair weekend in Hastings

By Jane Kily
Contributor
Published 12th Mar 2025, 11:03 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 11:20 BST
Join us for our first Spring Fair, set in a beautiful walled garden in the heart of the Old Town at the Old Rectory Hotel.

We are excited to announce our first Spring Fair, which will be showcasing local artisan crafts such as pottery, jewellery, handwoven textiles, local wines and art & fashion.

We will be also offering taster sessions in our tranquil in-house treatment rooms, offering wellness and beauty therapies, facials, and mini manicures indulge in wellness treatments.

Plus, our new café will be open featuring dishes from various cuisines to delight your senses.

  • Shop unique boutiques, makers and artisan goods!
  • Relax with wellness & beauty taster sessions in our luxury treatment rooms!
  • Unwind in our garden bar, offering local wines, beers and spirits!
  • Savor delicious dishes from our brand new café!

Entry:

£5 includes a glass of Pimm's or a soft drink

Tickets - https://springfair.eventbrite.co.uk/

Plus Win

Purchase your entry ticket for an exclusive chance to win one of these fantastic prizes at The Old Rectory

  • One Night Stay for Two
  • Sunday Lunch for Two
  • Cream Tea for Two We look forwarding to welcoming you!
The Old Rectory Hotel Front

1. Contributed

The Old Rectory Hotel Front Photo: Submitted

Garden with pond

2. Contributed

Garden with pond Photo: Submitted

The Old Rectory

3. Contributed

The Old Rectory Photo: Submitted

Old Rectory Garden

4. Contributed

Old Rectory Garden Photo: Submitted

Related topics:HastingsOld Town
