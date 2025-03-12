Artisan spring fair weekend in Hastings

We are excited to announce our first Spring Fair, which will be showcasing local artisan crafts such as pottery, jewellery, handwoven textiles, local wines and art & fashion.

We will be also offering taster sessions in our tranquil in-house treatment rooms, offering wellness and beauty therapies, facials, and mini manicures indulge in wellness treatments.

Plus, our new café will be open featuring dishes from various cuisines to delight your senses.

Shop unique boutiques, makers and artisan goods!

Relax with wellness & beauty taster sessions in our luxury treatment rooms!

Unwind in our garden bar, offering local wines, beers and spirits!

Savor delicious dishes from our brand new café!

Entry:

£5 includes a glass of Pimm's or a soft drink

Tickets - https://springfair.eventbrite.co.uk/

Plus Win

Purchase your entry ticket for an exclusive chance to win one of these fantastic prizes at The Old Rectory

One Night Stay for Two

Sunday Lunch for Two

Cream Tea for Two We look forwarding to welcoming you!

1 . Contributed The Old Rectory Hotel Front Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Garden with pond Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The Old Rectory Photo: Submitted