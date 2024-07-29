Artist resorts to warning sign for controversial paintings at Hastings Art Fair
Fanny's work predominantly consists of traditional watercolours, but it is the accompanying titles that raise eyebrows among art enthusiasts.
"My last event was at a Church" Fanny explains. "The warden was instructing the artists to remove any pieces with explicit content and nearly half of the attendees were affected. Naturally I was anxious when he came to my stand, but as all of my titles are double entendres he couldn't touch me. In fact he had a little chuckle when he saw my 'Dripping Wet Beaver Desperate For Wood'".
Fanny's next show is at the Bottle Alley Art Market in St Leonards On Sea in August. "It's outdoors, in public, by the beach. I don't want to be ramming my filth down anybody's throat unexpectedly."
So this time she will be putting up a warning sign. "With any luck it will also alert open-minded art-lovers to the 'nuances' of my pieces."
The event will be an opportunity for all art and comedy fans to explore Fielding's work alongside many other artists and craftspeople. Fanny will have her stand in Bottle Alley on Saturday, August 17 between 10am and 6pm.
Fanny Fielding paints traditional watercolours with inappropriate titles. Her artwork and merchandise is available from her website https://www.fannyf.art. Many of her pictures are featured in her new colouring book "Fill Your Own Fanny" available on Amazon worldwide.
