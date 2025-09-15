Arts and crafts exhibition Lancing

A chance to see what our local hobbyists enjoy doing. For the first time since the club widened its coverage from just paintings to include craftwork, we have on show Knitting, Crochet, Patchwork, Quilling and Woodcarving.

Everything is amateur and created primarily for enjoyment and socialising with likeminded enthusiasts. We have some very talented folk within our number and personal styles vary widely.

You might find something to enhance your home decoration and it would be unique - not a print from I**E (No disrespect).

Proceeds from any sales will be shared with the Parish and Club to support the cost of the event.

You might find an interest you would enjoy sharing with the bunch so feel free to talk about coming along to one of our club sessions which take place in the Harriot Johnson Centre, Loose Lane, Sompting. We want to welcome new members as well as new arts and crafts.

Lancing Parish Hall in South Street - car park entrance in Chester Avenue.

