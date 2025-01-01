Arts Society Horsham talk: Where have all the women gone?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Arts Society Horsham is proud to present: "WHERE HAVE ALL THE WOMEN GONE? Putting women back in the frame." - by acclaimed artist and lecturer Aliki Braine. Wednesday January 8 2025 - 10:45.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Arts Society Horsham is proud to present: "WHERE HAVE ALL THE WOMEN GONE? Putting women back in the frame." - by acclaimed artist and lecturer Aliki Braine.

Note our new temporary venue:

Brighton Road Baptist Church Brighton Road Horsham RH13 5BD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elisabeth Louise Vigée Le Brun | Self Portrait in a Straw Hat

Western European painting is not lacking in celebrated women artists; from Marcia in antiquity to Eva Gonzalès in the nineteenth century from Sofonisba Anguissola in the Renaissance to Michaelina Wautier in the seventeenth century artists who managed to break the norm of western European society by making a name and a living for themselves in a world of men.

Yet despite achieving fame and recognition in their own time and being celebrated for their talent and skill they were subsequently erased from the mainstream narrative of art history. Aliki will reintroduce these artists asking why and how their own paintings and self-portraits were already - in their own time - engaged with this fundamental problem of recognition?

How to book this event:

No booking necessary. The lecture is free to Arts Society Horsham members. Non-members welcome, £8 on the door.

Berthe Morisot

Born in Paris in 1976 Aliki studied at The Ruskin School of Fine Art Oxford The Slade School of Fine Art London and The Courtauld Institute where she was awarded a distinction for her masters in 17th century painting. After working for National Gallery for 20 years she now teaches for Christie’s Education and the Wallace Collection and is an Associate Lecturer for the Camberwell College of Art University of the Arts London. Aliki is also a practicing artist who regularly exhibits her photographic work internationally.