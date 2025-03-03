Arundel Castle’s Medieval Festival – a skirmish to bring history to life this May bank holiday

Arundel Castle will be hosting a Medieval Festival – A Skirmish, over the last May bank holiday weekend, from Saturday 24th to Monday 26th May 2025.

arundelcastle.orgThis thrilling event will be set in 1474 as Arundel Castle becomes the stage for a gripping clash between England and France. While the Earl’s forces are deployed abroad, a daring French raiding party lands on the coast, intent on capturing the castle and plundering the South Coast. With only a small garrison force left to defend it, the Earl’s household must unite to repel the attack and hold their ground until reinforcements arrive.

Throughout the festival, visitors can immerse themselves in the sights, sounds and energy of medieval England. Three authentic tented encampments will showcase 15th-century crafts, cooking, weaponry and armour, allowing visitors to step back in time and experience medieval life firsthand. Thrill-seekers can try their hands at archery, axe throwing and warrior training, while children can join in the excitement of Arundel Castle’s renowned ‘kids battles’ or visit the craft tent, making this event truly enjoyable for all ages.

The festival will also bring history to life with falconry displays, where skilled handlers demonstrate the hunting techniques of medieval birds of prey. Visitors can enjoy the lively sounds of medieval music or be amazed by dramatic fire-eating performances. The power and precision of historical warfare will be on full display with artillery demonstrations and, twice daily, crowds can witness the heart-pounding action of live skirmishes as the garrison and raiders clash in an intense battle for control of the castle.

Andrew Lewis, Castle Manager at Arundel Castle, said:

"We are delighted to once again welcome visitors to Arundel Castle for the Medieval Festival – A Skirmish over the end of May bank holiday weekend. This event offers a wonderful opportunity to experience the Castle and its grounds while gaining a deeper appreciation for our rich history. We take great pride in providing an immersive and engaging experience that is both educational and enjoyable for the whole family, with activities included in the ticket price. We very much look forward to sharing this special occasion with our guests."

Between the action, visitors can take a break at The Knights’ Table, serving delicious medieval-inspired dishes near the encampments. Those looking for more refreshment options can also visit the Castle’s café, coffee shop or tea terrace, or bring a picnic to enjoy within the beautiful castle grounds.

Tickets for the Medieval Festival are available at , priced from £28 per adult, £12.50 for a child, or £68.50 for a Family Ticket. Children under five years old can enter for free. Garden-only tickets are not available for this event.

Please note that catering and event details are subject to change based on weather conditions; for full details, check the website. Arundel Castle reserves the right to change events or access to areas at any time. All catering is subject to menu & opening hours variations and availability. Age and height restrictions apply to some of the visitor activities.