Arundel Castle’s Tulip Festival returns in 2025 with a stunning display of 110,000+ bulbs

The highly anticipated Tulip Festival at Arundel Castle is set to return in 2025, offering an unmissable display of floral beauty this April (exact dates to be confirmed).

Recognised as one of Europe’s premier tulip festivals, this annual celebration transforms the historic castle's gardens into a tapestry of colour. This year, the festival will showcase an astounding 110,000 tulips planted across the castle’s spectacular landscape and gardens, from the vibrant tropical borders to the beautiful soft English Herbaceous Borders.

Curated by Arundel Castle’s award-winning Head Gardener Martin Duncan, this year’s display will spotlight over 120 tulip varieties, blending classic favourites with thrilling newcomers. Among the highlights are tulips like Foxy Foxtrot, Daydream, Ballerina, Monsella, Blue Diamond, Ile de France and Grand perfection, alongside six spectacular multi-tiered arrangements showcasing more than 6,000 tulips.

Martin Duncan, Head Gardener at Arundel Castle, commented:

"It’s always an honour to bring the magic of the Tulip Festival to life at Arundel Castle. Months of planning and preparation by our team go into creating this spectacular event, and we can’t wait to share it with visitors. This year, we’ve introduced exciting new tulip varieties that will captivate seasoned gardeners and first-time guests alike. It’s a celebration of horticultural artistry at its finest.”

The Tulip Festival at Arundel Castle will take place during April, but due to the unpredictability of when the bulbs will flower, visitors are encouraged to check Arundel Castle’s social media channels or website to find out when the tulip festival is ready to avoid disappointment.

Garden tickets are available at arundelcastle.org and are priced from £16 per adult and £7.50 per child (excl. Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Sunday). Children under five years old can enter for free.