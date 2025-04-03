Arundel VE and VJ Day celebration to take place on Sunday May 4

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Arundel VE & VJ DAY Party Sunday 4th May 2025. We are taking Arundel back to 1945, a family event and children’s street party. Something for everyone including military vehicles. A full day of 1940s with a big band and the silhouette trio singers in the High Street.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All across Arundel will be events, stalls, dancing, music and more. Unfortunate due to security issues we can only call it a big party for everyone just like it was in 1945, But, there will be extra surprises on the day !

Encouraging everyone to dress in the period. Roads will be closed for everyone's safety..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It won’t be VE Day without the children’s street party, lots of fun for the little ones in Arundel. Let’s party like it’s 1945 Arundel Events Ltd will definitely keep you all on your feet on May 4th with our amazing Trio and band, a great display of military items showing and selling in the town. Let’s not forget our Mums, Nans & Sisters because they all played their part. Rain or shine we will be there to celebrate those that gave us our today. Sunday 4th May will include a 32 piece big band playing Glen Miller favourites and The Andrews Sisters Tribute Show by Vintage Trio - The Silhouette Show..

Military vehicles

One of 2 special guests on the day will be Tommy, who was 17 when he was called up in 1942 and from 1943, was stationed with Fleet Air Arm Squadron 746 at Ford ( HMS Perigrine). On the 2nd of March this year it was his 100th Birthday and his family have told us he is looking forward to our 80th VE celebrations. How exciting it’s all looking. It will be an amazing day.

We are pleased to include & welcome our Service Charities at Arundel VE & and don’t forget, we include VJ Day Celebrations . And remember your all invited to Dress to impress.

We are asking locals to Arundel for Photos of Service men and women. Grandads - Dads - wife’s - Brothers - husbands Boyfriends from WW1 - WW2 and current conflicts. These will be placed around Arundel and be a part of our Events Celebrations. Depending on the volume of photos received, depends on how many we can put up. These can be sent via email. For any details, information, questions, the main man, Tom Carman and his team at Arundel Events Ltd can be reached by email at [email protected]