As the Snow Falls: new play coming to White Rock Hastings

Two men from different backgrounds are united by a love of music in a new play from BrightDog Theatre coming to Studio 27 at Hastings White Rock on 18 September.

Ahead of the show's performance in Studio 27, the newly refurbished studio space at Hastings White Rock, writers and performers, Aidan McConville and Tom Messmer, sat down to talk about the show.

What inspired you to write this play?

We wanted to write a play that had live music weaved into it. Not just in the background, we wanted the narrative to be based around it. Aidan came up with the idea of someone hearing a piece of music that was so powerful to them that it made them re-evaluate their life. That's not quite what happens in the finished product but it was the starting point for us.

Aidan McConville and Tom Messmer in As the Snow Falls.

What was the writing process like? Did you write collaboratively in the same room, or did you split scenes?

The process was great fun. Perhaps 90% of the play was written together, round one of our houses with a bottle of wine. It's nice writing together because if we weren't sure a scene worked particularly well we could just stand up and act it out! It was a much more creative process being able to bounce off each others ideas too. The larger monologues for each character were written individually though.

Did writing the play yourselves make it easier or harder to inhabit your characters?

Easier. You end up spending a hell of a lot of time with them. We were writing their back stories as we went as well, we know an awful lot more about them than the audience get to see. When you create a character you become emotionally connected to them and they become vividly real for you, so inhabiting them on stage just feels perfectly natural.

As The Show Falls show artwork

How would you describe the play, and what are its themes?

In its simplest form, the play is a love letter to the traditional English pub and its ability to unite people. But of course, it's much more than that - it holds powerful messages around the themes of cultural starvation, toxic masculinity, suicide and male isolation. But it's not all gloom and doom, there's a healthy amount of comedy sprinkled in there too!

Who do you think would enjoy the play?

Honestly, we've been overwhelmed by the reactionfrom so many different demographics. It's a play written by men, about men and for men but it has appealed to everyone from all walks of life, which is amazing to see.

Tom Messmer who audience might know from his role as Noah in the hit Hastings play 'DFL'.

In a two-hander, there's no room to hide. What challenges (and rewards) come with just the two of you on stage for 85 minutes?

The biggest challenge in a two-hander is the sustained energy required - both physical and emotional. But once we begin, we're so deeply engrossed in the characters that the 85 minutes fly by. The greatest reward is the spontaneity and playfulness we get to bring to each performance, which we believe audiences really respond to.

What role does music play in the story, and in your own lives?

Music is central to the themes and emotional subtext of the play - it's what ultimately connects two different characters from wildly different cultures. In fact, it almost acts as a third character. Live music brings a different dimension to any production, and because it's been a vital part of both of our lives, its use in the play was never in doubt. It's a visceral, ever-present backdrop - both on stage and off.

As The Show Falls

How have audiences reacted to the play?

We've been utterly overwhelmed by how audiences have responded - both during performances and afterwards. I don't think either of us expected the depth of connection people would feel. It's been such a privilege to bring joy, laughter and emotion to our debut piece. We set out to create something both entertaining and thought-provoking, and we truly believe we've achieved that.

What kind of conversations do you hope the play sparks once the curtains come down?

Our aim was to explore what cultural starvation might look like - and the emotional toll it can take. We're fascinated by how those internal struggles can echo out into wider society. Since performing the piece, we've had incredible conversations with audiences - sometimes days or even weeks later - about male loneliness, grief, alcoholism, and love. These are difficult but essential topics that need addressing, and we're honoured to be part of the dialogue.

What's next for you both?

We're extremely excited that As the Snow Falls continues to grow. Alongside touring across Sussex, we're heading to established theatres in London and have just been invited to a theatre festival in the Midlands. Preparing for all of that is keeping us busy - and we've already begun work on our next play with BrightDog Theatre. We're hoping to make even bigger strides in 2026.

As the Show Falls is on at Studio 27 at the White Rock Theatre on Thursday 18 September 2025, 8pm. Tickets via whiterocktheatre.org.uk.