Ashling Park Estate tour and wine tasting

A fascinating vineyard tour with wine tasting hosted by Ashling Park Estate in support of National Garden Scheme charities

A truly fascinating vineyard tour with wine tasting that starts promptly at 10am.

First created in the C19, Ashling Park was cited on the Tithe map and has had a new lease of life when a vineyard was planted in 2017. Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunièr, Chardonnay and Bacchus grape varieties, chef's kitchen garden and beehives.

Ashling Park Estate West Ashling Chichester, West Sussex PO18 9DJ

https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/44353/ashling-park-estate is open for the National Garden Scheme Wednesday, September 11and Wednesday, September 18 10am – 11.30am. Admission £8. Light refreshments. Pre-booking essential. Please visit www.ngs.org.uk.

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands, and raises impressive amounts of money for some of the UK's best-loved nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors we have donated more than £70 million to our beneficiary charities, and in 2023 made donations of over £3.4 million.

Founded in 1927 to support district nurses, we are now the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK and our beneficiaries include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

The National Garden Scheme doesn’t just open beautiful gardens for charity – we are passionate about the physical and mental health benefits of gardens too.

We fund projects which promote gardens and gardening as therapy, and in 2017, we launched our annual Gardens and Health Week to raise awareness of the topic. Our funding also supports the training of gardeners and offers respite to horticultural workers who have fallen on difficult times.

To learn more about the National Garden Scheme, discover your perfect garden or find out how to open your own garden visit ngs.org.uk, download the National Garden Scheme app or pick up the National Garden Scheme Sussex 2024 Booklet.

