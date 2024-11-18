asphaleia fostering launch new foster carer recruitment campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

asphaleia fostering are recruiting more foster carers who live in Sussex in order to expand the number of approved placements that they can offer to looked after children and young people. There’s no better way to find out what fostering is really like than to speak to a foster carer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of their recruitment campaign, asphaleia have filmed an interview with a foster carer that sheds light on their experience, and asphaleia are sharing the videos on their YouTube channel throughout this week.

From applying and doing training, to what their birth children think, the content shares what it is like to become a foster and what it’s like to have a foster child living with you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been a downward trend in the number of applications and newly approved households for mainstream fostering since 2019. According to UK Government data, as of 31 March 2023, there were around 72,800 approved mainstream fostering places.

The campaign seeks to highlight that short-term or respite foster care is possible for those who want to help but can't commit to long-term placements.

Since 2019, the number of vacant mainstream places has decreased by 25% yet the number of children going into care has been on the rise. There were 83,840 children looked after on 31 March 2023.

The gap in available placements is evident and asphaleia fostering are keen to make fostering more accessible and encourage anyone who might be writing themselves off to find out more. asphaleia fostering’s latest campaign has the message ‘small start, big impact’ to highlight the fact that you don’t have to be a full-time foster carer. You could be a respite carer who provides a few nights, or a week of care whilst full-time carers take a break, for example.

“We know that people can be concerned about giving up a certain amount of freedom, or opportunities to explore hobbies, or travel. asphaleia fostering is an independent agency and we look to be as flexible as possible so foster carers can foster in a way that works for them,” says Kim Scillitoe, asphaleia fostering Manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

asphaleia fostering also recognises that people can be concerned about how challenging it can be and wonder whether they’ve got what it takes to be a foster carer.

The clips of the interview on asphaleia's YouTube channel answer common questions about fostering.

“The skills you’ve picked up throughout your life, in work and in family, will enable you to be a good foster carer,” says Kim. “The media can portray a negative picture of fostering and you often end up hearing the horror stories more than the positive ones. The best thing you can do is find out more from foster carers themselves.”

To provide a safe and relaxed space for questions to be asked, asphaleia fostering are holding an Information Event at their premises in Worthing town centre. The event will be an opportunity to ask anything you want to know about fostering and there will be a foster carer present to share about their experience.

The Information Event takes place on Friday, November 29 and you can book to attend by visiting asphaleia’s website: https://www.asphaleia.co.uk/fostering-information-event