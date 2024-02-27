Attree & Kent hosts Chippy Chatter group in Hove to help combat loneliness
The programme offers information and guidance on how to reduce feelings of loneliness, including emotional and practical support, wellbeing advice and access to local services and groups.
Join the Chippy Chatter group for a delicious meal and some great company. The group will meet on the second Monday of the month from 12.30pm-1.30pm, taking place at Churchills Fish and Chips, Church Road, Hove.
The group is free to attend with the cost of food covered by Attree & Kent Funeral Directors, however spaces are limited, so people will need to sign up beforehand.
As a 10th generation family-run funeral directors, C.P.J. Field is passionate about serving and supporting charities and initiatives within the community and is proud to play an active role in communities it serves.
Please see details of the C.P.J. Field Chippy Chatter group below.
- Duration: Second Monday of the month
- Timings: From 12.30pm to 1.30pm
- Location: Churchills Fish and Chips, 131 Church Road, Hove, BN3 2AE
- To book a place: please contact Attree & Kent Funeral Directors, 108 Church Road, Hove, 01273 821985
Whilst the Never Alone website provides details on the community events hosted by C.P.J Field, the Never Alone programme also provides details and easy access to other local groups in the areas who may be able to support the local community. Groups include walking groups, art & crafts, yoga or pilates classes and book clubs.
The Never Alone website further provides details on how local groups can submit the details of their groups onto the website.