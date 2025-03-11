AudioActive and eott Presents: Rap, Rhyme and Mind

Event poster

Join us for a night of rap and real talk about mental health and music with eott and AudioActive, held at Plus X Innovation Hub.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two powerhouse organisations, eott and AudioActive, are coming together for an uplifting evening of conversation, creativity and connection, exploring how music, rap and rhyme can become powerful tools for supporting and nurturing our mental health and emotional wellbeing. Taking place at the Plus X Innovation Hub in Brighton, this new event blends interactive talks, live performances, and honest dialogue to challenge the stigma around mental health, all through the lens of culture and creativity.

The evening will feature a series of panel discussions and interactive talks, diving deep into mental health, creativity, and the ways in which music can become a powerful outlet for emotional expression. Expect real conversations, honest reflections, and shared experiences that shine a light on the role of creative practices in navigating mental wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live performances will bring those ideas to life, with sets from AudioActive artists Hatter, J-Kari, and Cate Ferris, showcasing how rhythm and rhyme can become vehicles for healing, strength and joy. The night will be capped off with an appearance by a special guest performer, to be announced very soon.

eott in conversation

This event is about community and connection, creating a safe, welcoming space where young people, artists, and creatives can come together to talk, listen, and be inspired.

Can rap support wellbeing? Can poetry serve as therapy? This event asks these questions straight up, offering fresh perspectives on how lyricism and sound can be tools for emotional survival and empowerment. Mental health isn’t one-size-fits-all, and for many, especially the next generation, music is more than just an art form. It’s a lifeline.

Learn more about AudioActive below!

audioactive.org.uk

Get your tickets below!