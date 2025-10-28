AudioActive and WaterBear unite to keep Brighton’s live music scene thriving

Brighton’s grassroots music scene takes centre stage Saturday 1st November as AudioActive and WaterBear - The College of Music team up for a special one-off showcase celebrating the city’s next generation of artists.

Taking place on Saturday 1st November at WaterBear Music Bar, the event marks the finale of WaterBear’s national Keeping Music Live Tour, a campaign dedicated to championing independent venues and the musicians who keep them alive.

The night will spotlight some of the most exciting emerging talent from both organisations, spanning grime, rap, hip-hop, DJ and dance. The lineup features SafeNath, Airz + Cash, Lori Asha, Lilly Wolfe, Zanotti, Where’s Gulu (DJ sets), Asiedu, Tia Ice, Levvy B Cypher Set, and a very special secret headliner still to be revealed.

Entry is free, with optional donations on the door, every penny going directly to the Music Venue Trust, the national charity protecting and improving grassroots music venues across the UK.

This collaboration brings together two cornerstones of Brighton’s creative community. WaterBear – The College of Music delivers innovative degree and master’s programmes for independent artists, helping them build sustainable careers on and off the stage. AudioActive, a Sussex-wide music non-profit and Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation, creates free opportunities for young people to make music, find community, and shape culture, with alumni including ArrDee, Jordan Stephens (Rizzle Kicks) and Rag’n’Bone Man.

United by a shared belief in the power of grassroots creativity, WaterBear and AudioActive are joining forces to celebrate the city’s vibrant live scene and ensure it continues to thrive at the heart of Brighton’s cultural landscape.

Event details:

📍 WaterBear Music Bar, Brighton

📅 Saturday 1st November

🕖 7pm – 11pm

🎟 Free entry | Donations encouraged for Music Venue Trust

🎫 https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Brighton/WaterBear-Music-Bar/Keeping-Music-Live-Tour-2025---Brighton-AudioActive/41446018/