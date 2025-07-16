AudioActive Brings Donae’o, Maxwell D, More Fire Crew and the next wave of emerging talent to BARCO’s Brighton Bash Carnival

This summer, AudioActive brings a next level stage to the BARCO Brighton Bash Carnival with a heavyweight stage celebrating the power of music and community in and beyond Brighton.

As part of BARCO’s return to St Ann’s Well Gardens on Saturday 26th July, the AudioActive stage will be the go-to destination for lovers of grime, garage, hip-hop and genre-defying new voices.

BASH, an acronym for Building Alliance Solidarity Hope, signifies the essence of this celebration of diversity, culture and community. Curated and organised by BARCO, a Brighton-based community interest company formed in 2020, this carnival will be its consecutive showing and celebrated as a 5th anniversary.

UK funky pioneer and party-starter Donae’o headlines the AudioActive lineup, bringing decades of high-energy anthems to the heart of Brighton. He’ll be joined by UK legends Maxwell D and More Fire Crew, whose sound shaped a generation and still shell down sets like no other. They’ll be sharing the stage with a new school of fearless talent coming through AudioActive’s free music sessions, a sound clash of eras that proves UK music’s future is in good hands.

Expect electric live sets from Yesha, Kanukai, A Vibe Called Gulu, Lilly Wolfe, Frankie Jean, Melly, Vitamin G, Asiedu, and more, all artists with local roots and global potential. This stage will be a living showcase of what AudioActive does best: creating space for emerging artists to share line-ups with legends, and bringing communities together through music that moves the crowd and speaks to lived experience.

The BARCO Brighton Bash Carnival is open to all ages and free to attend with an optional donation, and will feature multiple stages, sound systems, live music, food, workshops and more. The AudioActive stage promises pure fire from start to finish.

Saturday 26th July 2025

11am - 8pm

The event is free of charge, however, attendees are required to register for a ticket where they can also leave a voluntary donation toward the organisation's fees.