AudioActive champions next-gen talent at Inaugural Worthing Festival in Homefield Park

Worthing Festival in Homefield Park makes its debut this June, bringing a town-wide celebration of creativity, community, and culture. At the heart of the opening weekend is the AudioActive stage, a showcase of emerging and established talent from across the South East, including standout performances from grime pioneer Maxwell D and soul-jazz vocalist Abi Flynn.

Set in Homefield Park on Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd June, the stage is part of a free, family-friendly programme of live music and artistic activity. More than just entertainment, AudioActive’s presence captures the spirit of the new festival: championing new voices, established artists, and strengthening Worthing’s already rich cultural identity.

Building the future: Saturday highlights

Saturday’s lineup offers a deep dive into the rising voices of the region, with performances spanning hip hop, R&B and genre-defying pop. Louie Le Vack, a standout lyricist known for his raw delivery and sharp storytelling, headlines the day’s programme alongside the incredible Lori Asha, a vocalist with a rich, confident tone and presence well beyond her years.

The day also features a cross-section of local creativity, with sets from Envy, Giz, 224, Hatter, Asiedu, Amy Walker, Rea, Snow, Lilly Wolfe, and a collaborative performance from IbzDagoat + Ostora’s. From stripped-back acoustic to high-energy rap, Saturday’s roster showcases the range of sounds growing across Worthing and beyond.

Sunday brings soul and legacy

Sunday brings a slightly different energy, as AudioActive blends emerging voices with established names. Soul singer Abi Flynn is one of the most anticipated performers of the weekend – known for her emotionally rich songwriting and jazz-influenced sound, Flynn offers a captivating live presence that’s earned her national attention.

Bringing the festival to a close is a special performance by Maxwell D, a pioneer of UK garage and grime whose work has helped shape the country’s underground sound. His set promises to be a legendary headline slot, and a moment for connection between generations, cultures and musical histories, right at the heart of Worthing.

Also performing Sunday are Today’s Price, Jazz Futures, Ethan Akinmuboni, Arthur Jameson, Benjahni, Ryzon, TooCold, DB, Blooming Band, Roscoe, Paddy, and Beefy, with return appearances from Lilly Wolfe, Giz, Envy, and A Vibe Called Gulu.