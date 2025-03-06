AudioActive DJs to ignite the dance floor at "Bangers" after-party at the Brighton Dome

Catch the Bangers show at 8pm followed by lively post show sets from emerging DJ’s A Vibe Called Gulu and DJ Melly with AudioActive, plus DJ duo Tease & Reset.

Award-winning music organisation AudioActive is set to showcase its rising DJ talent at the after-party for the acclaimed UK Garage show, Bangers, at the Brighton Dome on Saturday, 22nd March. Emerging DJs Melly and A Vibe Called Gulu, hailing from AudioActive, will join DJ duo Tease & Reset to keep the party going after the hotly anticipated 8pm performance.

Bangers, a five-star smash hit, is a lyrical love letter to UK Garage, weaving stories of love, lyrical storytelling, and the power of music against the backdrop of urban London. Written by Danusia Samal and originally directed by Chris Sonnex, the show features original tracks inspired by early 2000s and present-day R&B and Garage.

Following the performance, the Brighton Dome Gallery Bar will transform into a vibrant club night, with AudioActive DJs Melly and A Vibe Called Gulu bringing their unique sounds to the stage, as well as UK DJ duo Tease and Reset.

A Vibe Called Gulu is a Brighton staple with roots in AudioActive, known for dropping fresh dance remixes and seamlessly blending old and new tracks. With experience warming up the dance floor for artists like Noname, Cruza, and Denzel Curry, DJ Melly is well-known for bringing the energy to the crowd every time, with long-time connections with AudioActive’s sessions from early in her career. Tease & Reset, the DJ and producing duo, will bring their distinctive blend of UK Garage and Breakbeat to the after-party. Fresh off the success of their recent track 'If I Wanna' and with upcoming releases on labels like Solitude, NUKG, and Strange Times, Tease & Reset, DJ Melly, and A Vibe Called Gulu are set to deliver a lively evening of high-energy sets.

AudioActive, headquartered in Sussex, has a proven track record of nurturing young talent and fostering creative development through various programs and campaigns. With alumni like Rizzle Kicks, Rag’n’Bone Man, and ArrDee, AudioActive continues to provide opportunities for young people, particularly those from underrepresented areas, ensuring a far-reaching range of regional talent has access to music-making sessions at no cost to young people.

Tickets for Bangers and the after-party are available now through the Brighton Dome website.

Learn more about AudioActive here!