AudioActive New Year’s Eve free event in Worthing

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with AudioActive: A Night of Music, Community, and Creativity AudioActive is thrilled to announce its free New Year’s Eve event at the Worthing hub – a night brimming with incredible performances, community spirit, and celebration of local talent.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Event Highlights:

Performances from exceptional local acts, including Seaside Soldiers, Lilly Wolfe, The Kick, DJ Beefy, Spring Into Soul, Flip Da Skrypt, and many more. A special spotlight on our HAF crew: young musicians who participated in our free winter holiday sessions will showcase their music live on stage. A family-friendly celebration that brings the community together to celebrate creativity and the transformative power of music. Our New Year’s Eve event exemplifies AudioActive’s commitment to nurturing emerging artists and fostering strong community connections. This lively and inspiring event is the perfect way to welcome 2025, offering an unforgettable experience for music lovers of all ages.

Venue and Tickets:

Secure your FREE ticket now https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/audioactive-new-years-eve-celebration-tickets-1080307521879?aff=ebdsshcopyurl&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=

Taking place at the vibrant AudioActive Worthing hub, this event is FREE to attend, but tickets are limited and in high demand. This is the third consecutive year this event has sold out, so secure your spot now on Eventbrite! eventbrite.co.uk/e/audioactive-new-years-eve-celebration-tickets-1080307521879?aff=ebdsshcopyurl&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=

About AudioActive Worthing:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its launch in April 2022, AudioActive Worthing has become an essential space for young people aged of all ages in the local community. With free music sessions, top tier recording facilities, and a vibrant café and performance area, it provides a welcoming environment for creativity and self-expression. As an independent music hub, it has played a key role in developing local talent, offering a safe space for emerging artists to thrive. Through our MXTR artist development platform, we’ve hosted live sessions that not only highlight musicians but also provide mentorship in videography, fostering growth across creative disciplines. The hub’s impact extends beyond music. Initiatives like ‘Room to Rant’ use rap and songwriting to support young men’s mental health, ‘Equaliser’ addresses gender inequality in music production by empowering women, girls, and non-binary individuals, and ‘Truth to Power’ amplifies youth voices, connecting them with leaders and change-makers to drive meaningful conversations. More than just a venue, AudioActive’s Worthing hub holds a space for artistic growth, social advocacy, and community connection, reshaping the local music landscape and enriching young lives!

Important Information: This event is FREE and open to all ages, but under 14s must be accompanied by an adult. Attendees staying beyond 9 PM must be 18+.