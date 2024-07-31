August exhibitions at Colonnade House

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Whilst summer feels like it's finally arrived, you can get ready to explore all of the local creative talent that's still to come this August.

This month, photographer Steve Gallagher will be transforming the gallery for two weeks with his intricate flora photographs and dynamic seascapes.

Bringing more photography to gallery is Barry Falk and Paul for their exhibition on home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next up is Jan Barnett sharing her eclectic mix of paintings. Urszula Kasza joins us to share her latest collection of paintings inspired by her favourite things.

Steve Gallagher: Looking Closer.

Bringing the month to a close is textile artist Sarah Trowsdale in gallery one and in gallery two is John Hamilton sharing his love for cars.

30 July - 11 August

Photographer Steve Gallagher is inviting you to pause, take a step closer and enjoy the beauty of nature as he shares a stunning collection of floral and seascape inspired photos. In gallery two, Steve will be debuting a new body of work 'americana' that celebrates the landscapes and heritage of the American Midwest.

13 - 18 August

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Falk and Paul Kemp have come together to share their individual photographic projects, united around the theme of home as they document locations in Worthing and London. Barry Falk will be showing his project ‘The Circle’ and Paul Kemp with his body of work ‘Worthing, A Portrait of a Town’.

20 - 25 August

Inspired by aspects of her life, both past and present, Jan Barnet will be sharing an eclectic mix of experimental work that features local seaside architecture. Jan is excited to share this latest collection in her solo exhibition, Miscellany.

25 - 30 August

Worthing based artist Urszula Kazsa is excited to show her work for the second time at Colonnade House. Inspired by the world around her, the work in the exhibition will feature landscapes from her travels abroad, portraits of famous people and other pieces inspired by nature.

27 August - 01 September

Since Sarah’s work in progress exhibition in February, she has brought together established and new textile techniques to create a series of quilted pieces that represent little known women throughout history.

27 August - 01 September

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exhibiting for the first time at Colonnade House, Lifelong petrol head John Hamilton will be sharing his passion for classic cars, showcasing a selection of drawings in sketch and digital art, showing how he has honed his skills as a motoring artist.