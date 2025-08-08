August exhibitions at Colonnade House
After a wonderful couple of weeks of free creative workshops for children and young people, we're getting ready to fill the gallery with more exhibitions by local artists and makers.
Ariana Fleischman: Wildlife in Gold
Open now - 17 August // 10.00 - 17.00
For her first solo exhibition, Ariana Fleischman has been using bold colours and striking compositions, to capture her love of wildlife, honouring the beauty of animals in her detailed and realistic portraits.
SOLD: Nine Lives
12 - 24 August // 10.00 - 17.00
Experience an explosion of colour as the SOLD trainees take over the gallery to showcase their artistic talents with a range of photography, painting, textiles and more.
The Missing Link Paradox
19 - 24 August // 10.00 - 17.00
With a passion for activism, Lucia Babjakova is showcasing her abstract and realist paintings and drawings that explore common themes of freedom, injustice and peace.
Glenn Phur: British Music Legends & Art for Your Home
26 - 31 August // 10.00 - 17.00
Glenn Phur returns to Colonnade House with a new collection of paintings inspired by British music legends along with a selection of his back catalogue showcasing his ability to create unique artworks in an array of different styles.
ICONS by Tom McNally
26 - 31 August // 10.00 - 17.00
Discover the heroes and villains of times past brought to light through a collection of screen prints evoking a sense of intrigue by Hove based artist Tom McNally.
