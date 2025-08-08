August exhibitions at Colonnade House

Whilst Summer is drawing to a close, get ready to discover new talent along with some familiar faces this August.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a wonderful couple of weeks of free creative workshops for children and young people, we're getting ready to fill the gallery with more exhibitions by local artists and makers.

Ariana Fleischman: Wildlife in Gold

Open now - 17 August // 10.00 - 17.00

Ariana Fleischman: Wildlife in Gold

For her first solo exhibition, Ariana Fleischman has been using bold colours and striking compositions, to capture her love of wildlife, honouring the beauty of animals in her detailed and realistic portraits.

SOLD: Nine Lives

12 - 24 August // 10.00 - 17.00

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experience an explosion of colour as the SOLD trainees take over the gallery to showcase their artistic talents with a range of photography, painting, textiles and more.

Tom McNally_Green Man

The Missing Link Paradox

19 - 24 August // 10.00 - 17.00

With a passion for activism, Lucia Babjakova is showcasing her abstract and realist paintings and drawings that explore common themes of freedom, injustice and peace.

Glenn Phur: British Music Legends & Art for Your Home

26 - 31 August // 10.00 - 17.00

Glenn Phur returns to Colonnade House with a new collection of paintings inspired by British music legends along with a selection of his back catalogue showcasing his ability to create unique artworks in an array of different styles.

ICONS by Tom McNally

26 - 31 August // 10.00 - 17.00

Discover the heroes and villains of times past brought to light through a collection of screen prints evoking a sense of intrigue by Hove based artist Tom McNally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you'd like to be the first to hear about upcoming exhibitions and events at Colonnade House, make sure to sign up to our monthly newsletter below;

https://mailchi.mp/3392cd4327fa/be-the-first-to-hear-about-upcoming-exhibitions