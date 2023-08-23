August family fun afternoon at Eastbourne Downs Golf Course

A free Family and Friends Fun afternoon returns this Saturday 26 August at Eastbourne Downs Golf Course.

The perfect opportunity for those who have always wanted to have a go at golf but don’t know where to start, the free session includes Tri Golf for younger children and access to the practice green and golf course for all ages, with equipment available to borrow for all the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is taking place at the course on East Dean Road on Saturday 26 August between 1pm-3.30pm.

Eastbourne Downs Golf Course

Visitors will be able to try their hand at putting, chipping and even Tri Golf - a fun official alternative version of golf. Designed specifically for primary school children, Tri Golf is played with light plastic clubs and rubber balls with shots aimed at bright colourful targets that can be attached to the floor or wall. The club even offers junior memberships at just £30 per year for those under 18 in full time education.

Eastbourne Downs Golf Course members will be on hand to accompany first time players around the course, or for those who are already experienced members of another golf club, they may try out the course unaccompanied.

Eastbourne Downs Golf Course, a friendly course ensuring affordable golf for all, has an 18-hole golf course with a clubhouse and garden which are both open to the general public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Junior membership starts at just £30 for under 18s in full time education. Non-members are welcome with Green Fees from £22 for 18 holes (after 3pm) and £15 for under 18’s, or £15 for 9 holes (after 6pm).

Gift vouchers are also available at VisitEastbourne.com/giftvouchers for afternoon cream teas, green fees and club memberships for the keen golfer in your life.