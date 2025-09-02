Austin J40 restored by TV's Dominic Chinea to be raced at Revival by Goodwood local

TV’s Dominic Chinea (The Repair Shop, Make it at Market) has restored an original Austin J40 pedal car which Thomas Smith will drive in the event's Settrington Cup, presented by Ralph Lauren

Keen motor sport fan, Thomas Smith (8) of Chichester has been chosen by national charity, Greenpower Education Trust, to take part in the Settrington Cup, presented by Ralph Lauren, a race contested entirely by children. The diminutive drivers, who are all aged between 4-11 years old, will compete at the Goodwood Revival Meeting this month. Held on the start-finish straight of the iconic Goodwood Motor Circuit and featuring a Le Mans style start, the racers have to pedal as fast as they can to the chequered flag.

The car that Thomas will be piloting is owned and has been lovingly and painstakingly restored by Dominic Chinea who is delighted to be entering the pedal car in this year’s Revival. He said, “I have admired J40s for so many years and would have loved to have had one as a kid. I searched online and eventually found one which was in a really bad state. In fact, it was a complete wreck. It had been painted red, but when I had it sandblasted, I discovered that almost every panel was completely rotten and full of rust and previous repairs.

The car did have some useful components and mechanical parts so, myself and my friend John, basically took it apart, repaired the little panels and spot welded it back together again. We were able to do this thanks to a lot of help from Austin Pedal Cars – we really couldn't have restored it without them; they were amazingly helpful. The paintwork isn’t how it would originally have looked when it was made in 1965 but, having applied seven layers of paint and clear lacquering, we wanted it to stand out and look beautiful, which I think it does.”

Dominic Chinea and driver Thomas Smith inspect the J40

“We just have to hope that it passes race scrutineering at Goodwood – but since we’ve kept as much as we could of the original car, and what we did have to replace, we’ve done authentically, I think we’ll be alright.”

Thomas was nominated for the challenge by Barnabas Shelbourne, CEO of Greenpower Education Trust as an enthusiastic and dedicated racing fan. He said, “For the past two years, Thomas has supported the Funtington Greenpower Goblins, helping out at races whilst cheering on his sister, a driver with the team. Already familiar with how the team works, he can’t wait to step up as a driver himself in the near future, and the chance to race at the Goodwood Revival offers him the perfect opportunity to build confidence and experience behind the wheel.”

Last week, Thomas visited Goodwood to meet Dominic and have his first practice in the Austin J40. After his first glimpse of the car, he said, “Wow! It is really cool; I can’t wait to get in it. When I found out that I had been given the opportunity to take part in the Settrington Cup, it really didn’t sink in, but now that I’ve seen the car, I absolutely can’t wait for the race. It’s so much nicer than modern cars, I love it!”

“It’s been quite emotional to see Thomas try out the car and, of course, I can’t wait to stand trackside and cheer him on at Revival!” said Dominic.

Putting the car through its paces at a practice run

Thomas’s mum, Emma, said, “This is a dream for him, he’s so excited and we’re looking forward to supporting him over the Revival weekend.”

The Settrington Cup, presented by Ralph Lauren, takes place on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 September at the Goodwood Revival.