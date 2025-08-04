Australian spiritual leader speaks in West Sussex
Tanishka, who is best known as Facebook’s ‘Moon Woman’, with hundreds of thousands of followers, is the author of six books, including ‘Goddess Wisdom Made Easy,’ which has been translated into multiple languages and is listed in Aspire magazine’s top ten books for women. A former stand-up comedienne, Tanishka has captivated audiences around the world. A popular keynote speaker, her articles and interviews have featured in leading magazines and she has received an endorsement by pop star Britney Spears.
At Burgess Hill, Tanishka will be speaking on ‘Medical Tyranny and the War on Aging’, exploring how our natural transitions into each life phase have become overly-medicalised. Tanishka says: “We need to rediscover the metaphysical and social ramifications of this trend and why it’s essential we reclaim the ancient rites of passage that once supported our psyche to mature through each life phase.”
For an insightful and inspiring perspective on the process of ageing and the alchemy of our bodies, don’t miss this compelling presentation from an international speaker visiting the UK for a limited time.
Changing Times’s public presentations are held throughout the year at Cyprus Hall, Cyprus Road, in Burgess Hill, and have been running for 34 years.
The presentation will begin at 8.15pm on Tuesday 19 August, with a door entry fee of £8 (no pre-booking). Further details can be found at: www.changingtimes.org.uk