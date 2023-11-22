Author, journalist and presenter Clare Balding to join Goodwoof line-up

Clare Balding CBE to return to Goodwoof presented by MARS Petcare. Tickets now on sale at goodwood.com with customers saving £5 during the early bird window.

Goodwood is delighted to confirm that author, journalist and presenter Clare Balding will join the famous faces set to appear at Goodwoof presented by MARS Petcare.

We’re thrilled Clare will be returning to Goodwoof, a true celebration of all things dog, as The Kennels opens its doors to visitors and their canine companions for a weekend full of activities. Appearing across the weekend, Clare will read extracts from her latest book, ‘Isle of Dogs: A canine adventure through Britain’, in Literary Corner. A fascinating journey across Britain, the book explores the many roles dogs play and how they have become such an intrinsic part of our lives. Clare also reflects on her fondest moments from this year’s Goodwoof in Chapter 11, seeing everything from dancing dogs in Ministry of Hound to the impressive stunts during Barkour, as well as catching up with the CaniCross competitors.

Goodwoof’s Literary Corner has welcomed musician and comedian Bill Bailey, author, artist and filmmaker Charlie Mackesy, stage and screen actor Guy Henry and actor Hugh Bonneville, providing a relaxing spot for visitors of all ages to listen to canine inspired tales.

Clare Balding in Literary Corner at Goodwoof 2023.

Joining Clare in Literary Corner will be Goodwoof friend and British author Tracey Corderoy - who attended Goodwoof in 2023 - alongside illustrator Steven Lenton with the launch of their latest edition of the children’s book, ‘Shifty McGifty’ and ‘Slippery Sam: Train Trouble’. Further details on Literary Corner and the guests appearing alongside Clare will be confirmed in the New Year.

Clare Balding said: “Goodwoof is the best dog festival in the land with so much going on and loads of free advice. It’s a beautiful setting with a gorgeous, warm atmosphere - perfect for dogs and people.”

The Duke of Richmond said: “I am delighted that Clare will be joining us at Goodwoof again next May. We’re honoured that she dedicated a chapter to the event in her latest book, ‘Isle of Dogs: A canine adventure through Britain’, and look forward to listening to her reading in Literary Corner over the weekend.”

