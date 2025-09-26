Autumn season at Hastings White Rock is a festival of entertainment!

This season, Hastings White Rock will host a star-studded festival of music, comedy, and family fun. From legendary performers to fresh new voices, side-splitting comedy, and magical festive moments, audiences are in for an unforgettable celebration.

The venue’s live music programme is bursting with headline acts. Audiences can sing along with the legendary Graham Nash (Sat 18 October), dance the night away to Jo Whiley’s 90s Anthems (Fri 24 October), and soak in the soulful sounds of The Amy Winehouse Band (Sun 23 November). Rock heritage acts John Illsley (Sat 29 November) of Dire Straits is also on the bill, as well as Dave Hill’s Slade (Fri 28 November), plus ska classics from Bad Manners (Sun 9 November). For a night of pure magic, Peter Andre will take to the stage to perform the timeless music of Frankie Valli in the new year (Fri 9 January).

The venue will also host their first Oktoberfest event on Sat 1 November with two sessions which will see the main auditorium transformed into a Bavarian drinking hall complete with Oompah Band, Bratwurst and of course, beer!

Some of the UK’s best-loved comedians bring their tours to Hastings this season. Josh Widdicombe: Not My Cup of Tea (Thu 16 October) delivers his trademark wit, Jason Manford: A Manford For All Season (Fri 21 November) returns with down-to-earth brilliance, Chris McCausland: Yonks! (Thu 5 February) brings his sharp observational humour fresh from his Strictly win, and Desiree Burch (Fri 21 November) takes to the stage with her fearless, fun-filled stand-up show, The Golden Wrath, in Studio 27.

The Studio 27 programme continues to shine with an eclectic mix of plays, comedy, and music. Highlights include the return of the classical Music in the Round series, featuring the Dudok Quartet performing Death and the Maiden. The Sounds St Leonards concert series introduces two bands of understated brilliance: The Breath and FLOCK. Comedy lovers can enjoy regular Comedy Nights in partnership with Hastings Comedy Festival, while drag fans will be wowed by Cherry Liquor, who performs as ten drag legends in one dazzling evening.

The season rounds off with a spectacular pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, starring Richard Blackwood and Clair Norris. Packed with music, mayhem, and festive fun, this towering production promises a magical experience for the whole family.

Hastings White Rock is proud to offer a season that blends iconic names, emerging talent, and community favourites - truly a programme for everyone.

The new season brochure is now available to be collected from the venue, and tickets are on sale now at whiterocktheatre.org.uk.