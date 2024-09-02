Autumn Wedding Fayre date for Arundel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We will be hosting our Autumn Wedding fayre for the Norfolk Arms hotel in Arundel this October, where you can meet local handpicked suppliers to chat to and have a look round the hotel filled with history.

The Norfolk Arms hotel is a 200 year-old Georgian coaching Inn situated on the high street in the historic town of Arundel. Perfect for a wedding with the Castle as a backdrop, the hotel has a romantic feel with a sweeping staircase, beautiful high ceiling Ballroom looking out over the high street, a secret garden perfect for photos and a cosy snug bar.

We will have a variety of local suppliers ready to chat about their services and how they could help you with your wedding, including photography, stationery, balloon décor, flowers, cake and much more.

The hotel Events manager will be available to show you round the Bridal suite, chat about their wedding package and show you how the venue can be perfect for your Special wedding day.

Wedding fayre.

We will have Free entry, a goody bag, a glass of fizz and some canapés to try whilst walking round. The hotel has a Tap bar and snug if you want to stay for lunch up to 3pm, and if you book your wedding within 3 months of attending the fayre, you can have a cream tea on the hotel (T's & C's apply)

The ballroom can cater for up to 85 guests for a ceremony or wedding breakfast, you can be introduced to your guests from their Minstrel gallery and then dance the night away celebrating your wedding.

Many of our suppliers have worked with couples for their wedding at the hotel including our photographer, venue dresser, stationer, florist, cake baker and celebrant. Did you know you don't have to have a registrar to get married, a celebrant can create a lovely ceremony for you.

As the hotel is a listed building there are no lifts, the wedding fayre is in the ballroom on the first floor, there are also bedrooms and a toilet on the same level, if you're concerned about guests staying for a wedding, apart from the ballroom, the ground floor has the breakfast room, dining room, toilets and a brand new disabled bedroom in the courtyard. There is a small car park avaialble to guests, but plenty of parking in the high street and 3 car parks when visiting the wedding fayre.

Norfolk Arms hotel Ballroom setup for a wedding breakfast.

"Save the Date" Our fayre is on October 20 from 11am to 3pm, you can get your free tickets and show interest in the fayre at

We look forward to seeing you at our Autumn Wedding fayre to talk all things wedding with you and see how the Norfolk Arms and our local suppliers can help make your dream wedding a reality.