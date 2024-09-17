Award-winning BBC Radio 6 poet in-residence show takes to the stage in Sompting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sompting Big Local are delighted to welcome Harwich based Funnelwick Limb, who are heading out on a national tour of their acclaimed family show The Chronicles of Atom and Luna. It takes to the stage at Sir Robert Woodard Academy on Saturday, October 12.

Written by acclaimed writer and poet Murray Lachlan Young, best known as BBC Radio 6’s poet in residence, the show writing is aimed at families and children aged 6-11.

“A genuinely magical piece of modern fairytale that speaks of love, family, friendship, lost identity and learning who and what to trust” Sightlines on the 2022 tour.

Atom and Luna are twins. They never break any rules and never, ever go into the deep dark wood. But these are no ordinary twins. Trouble is, only the birds and the moon know just how special they are…

The Chronicles of Atom and Luna.

When life takes an unexpected turn all the rules are turned upside down. Atom and Luna must venture into the deep, dark wood to save their larger-than-life visitor, Iffly Sney.

‘Three generations of ladies in the front row, we were all mesmerised and I was in tears. Just beautiful. Great cast. Thrilling to show my daughter real theatre’ Audience Comment on the 2022 tour.

The show is packed full of puppetry, music and Murray Lachlan Young’s lyrical text. Murray himself said: “I’m so excited we are going to be bringing Atom and Luna back out on tour. It’s a wonderful, epic fairy tale – it’s got heart, it’s got soul, it’s got strange characters and above all else it takes you on a magical adventure. And we will be heading out on an exciting journey with it- touring to venues from Cornwall to Darlington, and from Kent to Ellesmere Port. I can’t wait!”

The tour has been made possible thanks to £78,000 of public funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England. Claudia West, Interim Director, East, Arts Council England, said: “We are thrilled to support Funnelwick Limb in bringing The Chronicles of Atom and Luna back on a national tour.

The Chronicles of Atom and Luna.

"The show not only offers a magical theatrical experience for families but also fosters a deep appreciation for storytelling and the arts amongst young people. We are proud to play a role in enabling this exciting cultural initiative and look forward to seeing its impact on audiences across the country.”

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting www.applause.co.uk/whats-on/atom-luna