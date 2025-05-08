Award-winning comedian Nik Coppin heading for 100 show appearances during the 2025 Brighton Fringe Festival’s 20th Anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nik Coppin is set to perform somewhere in the region of an astonishing 100 shows during the Brighton Fringe Festival in May, celebrating its 20th anniversary as one of the UK's most vibrant and diverse arts festivals.

Brighton Fringe promises to deliver celebrations, creativity, and community, and Nik, renowned for his friendly banter and stand-up routines, will be a highlight of this milestone event.

"I'm thrilled to be part of Brighton Fringe's 20th anniversary," said Nik. "Performing at nearly 100 shows will be a huge challenge, but it's also an incredible opportunity to connect with audiences of all ages and from all walks of life to celebrate the power of comedy to bring people together."

In 2024, Nik was awarded the prestigious 'Spirit of the Fringe' award for exemplifying the festival's ethos.

Locals and visitors alike will have a chance to meet Nik at various festival venues, run by Laughing Horse, from kid friendly shows Best of Brighton Fringe For Kids, Comics VS Kids and Pick of the Fringe Clean Comedy to his solo show 'Nik Coppin's Spirit', strictly adult late night Shaggers show, Pick of the Fringe and other appearances.

Tickets for Nik Coppin's shows can be found at: https://www.nikcoppin.com/gigs

Fans and newcomers alike are encouraged to catch as many performances as possible and join in the celebration of two decades of artistic excellence. Don’t miss out! Share your favourite moments with #BrightonFringe20.