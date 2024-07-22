Award-winning wildlife sound recordist comes to Felpham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chris Watson, the award-winning, internationally renowned wildlife sound recordist and Sir David Attenborough's go-to man, is appearing in Felpham.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During 'A Journey South' with Chirs Watson, Chris will present the amazing Antarctica trip he made with Sir David for the BBC’s The Frozen Planet, featuring images and sounds from that unique landscape.

The event is being held on Saturday, July 27, at 7pm, at the Village Memorial Hall, Vicarage Lane, Felpham PO22 7DZ. All tickets for the previously postponed event are valid, please note change of date and venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are still available at the Felpham Village Post Office, or on the door. Tickets, £12/£5 for students 18 or under.All the proceeds in aid of the Save Felpham Village Post Office Campaign.

Chris Watson in Antarctica with some friends.

Chris’s television work includes many programmes in the Sir David Attenborough ‘Life’ series including ‘The Life of Birds’ which won a BAFTA Award for ‘Best Factual Sound’ in 1996, and as the location sound recordist for the BBC series ‘Frozen Planet’ which also won a BAFTA Award for ‘Best Factual Sound’ (2012).

Chris has recorded and appeared on many BBC Radio 4 and World Service productions including ‘The Wire’ which won him the Broadcasting Press Guild’s Broadcaster of The Year Award (2012). His music is regularly featured on the BBC Radio 3 programme ‘Late Junction’. He has also worked extensively for RTE Radio 1 on series such as ‘Sound Stories’.

Chris was recently involved in Apple TV’s Earthsounds and Sky TV’s The Secret World of Sound. He frequently appears on BBC Radio 4’s Broadcasting House, Great Lives and Tweet of the Day.

Explore Chris’ work at - www.chriswatson.net

Hope to see you next Saturday, July 27, at 7pm, the Village Memorial Hall, Felpham.