Ayla Schofield - live in Sussex on her UK tour
Fresh from captivating audiences across Europe and performing alongside No. 1 US-sensation Oliver Anthony on his 2024 European tour, Ayla is embarking on a 16-city UK tour between mid-April and mid-June. The tour also includes standout festival appearances at the renowned Buckle and Boots festival in Manchester and the prestigious Nashville Sounds In The Round Songwriters Round at Birmingham Symphony Hall.
"The UK has always had a special place in my heart for both music and traveling, and I'm beyond excited to finally bring my music here with this tour," says Schofield. "As much as I love playing festivals and big stages, nothing compares to the feeling of sharing my songs and stories with a smaller audience in an intimate setting — that's why The Brunswick is going to be such a special night, for both me and the listeners."
SHOW DETAILS:
📅 Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
📍 Venue: The Brunswick, Hove
🕗 Time: doors 7:30 PM, show start 8:00 PM
🎟️ Tickets: Available now on the Venue's website (https://www.brunswickpub.co.uk/event-details/ayla-schofield-live-on-uk-tour)
Ayla’s captivating live performances combine her soulful vocals with rhythmic guitar, playful fiddle, and dynamic looping – creating a layered and vibrant sound that’s both contemporary and handmade. Honing her craft busking as a teenager, Ayla began independently touring Europe at the age of 20, playing in eight different countries before turning 23. A former contestant on The Voice of Germany and a featured performer at the Netherlands' Western Experience, she has proven her ability to connect with audiences, whether in an intimate setting or on a major festival stage.
AYLA SCHOFIELD’S SOUND:
Ayla Schofield’s music is rooted in country, but effortlessly weaves in elements of pop, blues, and folk, forming a sound that’s distinctly her own. Her ability to layer vocals and instrumentation in real time using a loop station sets her apart, creating an immersive live experience that leaves audiences spellbound.
Don’t miss Ayla Schofield’s spellbinding live show in Brighton & Hove – tickets are limited, so grab yours today!